Football: Italian Serie A Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 26, 2024 | 08:38 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Thursday's completed match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 33 27 5 1 79 18 86 - champions
AC Milan 33 21 6 6 64 39 69
Juventus 33 18 10 5 47 26 64
Bologna 33 17 11 5 48 26 62
Roma 33 17 7 9 59 39 58
-----------------------------------
Atalanta 32 16 6 10 59 37 54
-----------------------------------
Lazio 33 16 4 13 42 35 52
-----------------------------------
Napoli 33 13 10 10 50 41 49
Fiorentina 32 13 8 11 45 36 47
Torino 33 11 13 9 31 29 46
Monza 33 11 10 12 35 43 43
Genoa 33 9 12 12 35 40 39
Lecce 33 8 11 14 30 48 35
Cagliari 33 7 11 15 36 56 32
Verona 33 7 10 16 31 44 31
Empoli 33 8 7 18 26 48 31
Udinese 33 4 16 13 31 50 28
-----------------------------------
Frosinone 33 6 10 17 40 63 28
Sassuolo 33 6 8 19 39 65 26
Salernitana 33 2 9 22 26 70 15
Note: Top five qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League; Sixth goes into Europa League group stage; Seventh goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
