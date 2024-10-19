Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 7 5 1 1 14 5 16

Inter Milan 7 4 2 1 16 9 14

Juventus 7 3 4 0 10 1 13

Lazio 7 4 1 2 14 11 13

Udinese 7 4 1 2 10 10 13

AC Milan 7 3 2 2 15 9 11

Torino 7 3 2 2 12 11 11

Atalanta 7 3 1 3 16 13 10

Roma 7 2 4 1 8 5 10

Empoli 7 2 4 1 6 4 10

Fiorentina 7 2 4 1 9 8 10

Verona 7 3 0 4 12 12 9

Bologna 8 1 6 1 9 11 9

Como 8 2 3 3 11 15 9

Parma 8 1 4 3 11 13 7

Cagliari 7 1 3 3 5 11 6

Genoa 8 1 3 4 7 17 6

Lecce 7 1 2 4 3 12 5

Monza 7 0 4 3 5 9 4

Venezia 7 1 1 5 5 12 4

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B