Football: Italian Serie A Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 28, 2024 | 10:39 PM
Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Atalanta 17 13 1 3 42 19 40
Napoli 17 12 2 3 26 12 38
Inter Milan 16 11 4 1 42 15 37
Lazio 17 11 1 5 32 24 34
Fiorentina 16 9 4 3 29 13 31
Juventus 17 7 10 0 28 13 31
Bologna 16 7 7 2 23 18 28
AC Milan 16 7 5 4 25 16 26
Udinese 17 7 2 8 21 26 23
Roma 17 5 4 8 23 23 19
Torino 17 5 4 8 17 22 19
Empoli 18 4 7 7 17 21 19
Genoa 18 4 7 7 16 27 19
Parma 18 4 6 8 25 34 18
Lecce 17 4 4 9 11 29 16
Como 17 3 6 8 18 30 15
Verona 17 5 0 12 21 40 15
Cagliari 17 3 5 9 16 28 14
Venezia 17 3 4 10 17 30 13
Monza 18 1 7 10 16 25 10
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
