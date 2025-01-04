Football: Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Rameez Published January 04, 2025 | 10:53 PM
Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Atalanta 18 13 2 3 43 20 41
Napoli 18 13 2 3 27 12 41
Inter Milan 17 12 4 1 45 15 40
Lazio 18 11 2 5 33 25 35
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 17 9 5 3 31 15 32
--------------------------------
Juventus 18 7 11 0 30 15 32
--------------------------------
Bologna 17 7 7 3 25 21 28
AC Milan 17 7 6 4 26 17 27
Udinese 18 7 3 8 23 28 24
Roma 18 5 5 8 24 24 20
Torino 18 5 5 8 19 24 20
Empoli 19 4 8 7 18 22 20
Genoa 18 4 7 7 16 27 19
Parma 18 4 6 8 25 34 18
Como 18 4 6 8 20 30 18
Verona 18 6 0 12 24 42 18
Lecce 18 4 4 10 11 31 16
--------------------------------
Cagliari 18 3 5 10 16 31 14
Venezia 19 3 5 11 18 32 14
Monza 18 1 7 10 16 25 10
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
