Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Atalanta 18 13 2 3 43 20 41

Napoli 18 13 2 3 27 12 41

Inter Milan 17 12 4 1 45 15 40

Lazio 18 11 2 5 33 25 35

Fiorentina 17 9 5 3 31 15 32

Juventus 18 7 11 0 30 15 32

Bologna 17 7 7 3 25 21 28

AC Milan 17 7 6 4 26 17 27

Udinese 18 7 3 8 23 28 24

Roma 18 5 5 8 24 24 20

Torino 18 5 5 8 19 24 20

Empoli 19 4 8 7 18 22 20

Genoa 18 4 7 7 16 27 19

Parma 18 4 6 8 25 34 18

Como 18 4 6 8 20 30 18

Verona 18 6 0 12 24 42 18

Lecce 18 4 4 10 11 31 16

Cagliari 18 3 5 10 16 31 14

Venezia 19 3 5 11 18 32 14

Monza 18 1 7 10 16 25 10

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B