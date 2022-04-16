Football: Italian Serie A table -- 1st update

Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 33 21 8 4 58 29 71 Inter Milan 32 20 9 3 68 25 69 Napoli 32 20 6 6 58 26 66 Juventus 32 18 8 6 49 28 62 Roma 32 17 6 9 53 36 57 ----------------------- Lazio 32 16 7 9 64 47 55 ------------------------ Fiorentina 31 16 5 10 52 40 53 Atalanta 31 14 9 8 53 36 51 Sassuolo 33 12 10 11 58 53 46 Verona 32 12 9 11 56 49 45 Udinese 31 9 12 10 47 49 39 Torino 31 10 9 12 35 30 39 Bologna 31 10 7 14 34 44 37 Empoli 33 8 10 15 42 60 34 Spezia 33 9 6 18 33 57 33 Sampdoria 33 8 5 20 40 56 29 Cagliari 33 6 10 17 31 61 28 ----------------------------- Venezia 31 5 7 19 26 57 22 Genoa 33 2 16 15 24 54 22 Salernitana 31 4 7 20 25 69 19 Notes: Top four teams qualify for 2022/2023 Champions League group stage; Fifth-placed team qualifies for Europa League; Sixth-placed team qualifies for Europa Conference League; Bottom three teams relegated