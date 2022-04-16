UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A Table -- 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 16, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table -- 1st update

Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 33 21 8 4 58 29 71 Inter Milan 32 20 9 3 68 25 69 Napoli 32 20 6 6 58 26 66 Juventus 32 18 8 6 49 28 62 Roma 32 17 6 9 53 36 57 ----------------------- Lazio 32 16 7 9 64 47 55 ------------------------ Fiorentina 31 16 5 10 52 40 53 Atalanta 31 14 9 8 53 36 51 Sassuolo 33 12 10 11 58 53 46 Verona 32 12 9 11 56 49 45 Udinese 31 9 12 10 47 49 39 Torino 31 10 9 12 35 30 39 Bologna 31 10 7 14 34 44 37 Empoli 33 8 10 15 42 60 34 Spezia 33 9 6 18 33 57 33 Sampdoria 33 8 5 20 40 56 29 Cagliari 33 6 10 17 31 61 28 ----------------------------- Venezia 31 5 7 19 26 57 22 Genoa 33 2 16 15 24 54 22 Salernitana 31 4 7 20 25 69 19 Notes: Top four teams qualify for 2022/2023 Champions League group stage; Fifth-placed team qualifies for Europa League; Sixth-placed team qualifies for Europa Conference League; Bottom three teams relegated

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Verona Genoa Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Football: Italian Serie A results -- 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results -- 1st update

50 seconds ago
 Anti-dengue day observed

Anti-dengue day observed

52 seconds ago
 Man's body found from canal

Man's body found from canal

53 seconds ago
 Lumpy skin disease remain uncontrollable in Sindh

Lumpy skin disease remain uncontrollable in Sindh

55 seconds ago
 Another 40,000 Ukrainians flee war: UN

Another 40,000 Ukrainians flee war: UN

4 minutes ago
 SALU VC condoles death of Bilquis Edhi

SALU VC condoles death of Bilquis Edhi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.