Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Monday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 18 14 3 1 35 17 45 Inter Milan 17 13 3 1 36 14 42 Lazio 17 12 3 2 40 17 39 Roma 18 10 5 3 33 19 35 Atalanta 18 10 4 4 48 25 34 Cagliari 18 8 5 5 33 27 29 Parma 18 7 4 7 24 25 25 Napoli 17 6 6 5 27 22 24 Torino 18 7 3 8 24 26 24 Bologna 18 6 5 7 28 30 23 Hellas Verona 17 6 4 7 19 20 22 AC Milan 18 6 4 8 16 24 22 Udinese 18 6 3 9 14 28 21 Sassuolo 18 5 4 9 30 31 19 Fiorentina 18 4 6 8 22 29 18 Sampdoria 18 4 4 10 14 27 16 Lecce 18 3 6 9 22 36 15 Brescia 18 4 2 12 16 31 14Genoa 18 3 5 10 19 36 14SPAL 18 3 3 12 12 28 12

