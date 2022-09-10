Football: Italian SerieA results

Italian Serie A results on Saturday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A results on Saturday: Napoli 1 (Raspadori 89) Spezia 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Inter Milan v Torino (1600), Sampdoria v AC Milan (1845) Sunday Atalanta v Cremonese (10h30 GMT), Lecce v Monza, Sassuolo v Udinese, Bologna v Fiorentina (all 1300), Lazio v Hellas Verona (1600), Juventus v Salernitana (1845) Monday(18h45 GMT) Empoli - Roma