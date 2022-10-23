UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Series A Table

Published October 23, 2022

Football: Italian Series A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 10 8 2 0 25 9 26 AC Milan 11 8 2 1 24 11 26 Atalanta 10 7 3 0 16 6 24 Roma 10 7 1 2 13 9 22 Lazio 10 6 3 1 21 5 21 Udinese 10 6 3 1 19 10 21 Inter Milan 11 7 0 4 22 17 21 Juventus 11 5 4 2 17 7 19 Salernitana 11 3 4 4 13 16 13 Sassuolo 10 3 3 4 12 12 12 Torino 10 3 2 5 8 12 11 Empoli 11 2 5 4 9 15 11 Fiorentina 11 2 4 5 11 16 10 Monza 11 3 1 7 10 19 10 Spezia 11 2 3 6 9 20 9 Lecce 10 1 5 4 9 11 8 Bologna 10 1 4 5 10 17 7 Hellas Verona 10 1 2 7 9 19 5Cremonese 10 0 4 6 9 21 4Sampdoria 10 0 3 7 5 18 3

