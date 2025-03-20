Open Menu

Football: Japan Beat Bahrain, Become 1st Non-host To Reach World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published March 20, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Football: Japan beat Bahrain, become 1st non-host to reach World Cup

SAITAMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Japan became the first non-host nation to clinch a 2026 World Cup berth after beating Bahrain 2-0 at home through goals from Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo on Thursday in the Asian final-round qualifiers, reaching the tournament for the eighth straight time.

The Samurai Blue secured their fastest-ever qualification, with three games to spare, after their six wins and one draw in Group C guaranteed they will finish in the top two and claim an automatic place at the finals to be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Hajime Moriyasu's side endured a tough campaign on their way to the 2022 World Cup after losing two of their three opening matches in the final Asian round. It was a different story this time around as they stormed into the finals with a goal difference of 22 plus, dropping their only points in a 1-1 home draw with Australia in October.

The 2026 World Cup will see the number of participating teams expand to 48 from the previous 32, with Asia getting as many as nine spots, up from a maximum of five.

