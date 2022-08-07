Football: Leading Premier League Scorers
London, Aug 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Leading English Premier League scorers after the weekend's matches: 2: Gross (Brighton), Haaland (Man City), Mitrovic (Fulham)1: Castagne (Leicester), Da Silva (Brentford), Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester), Dier (Tottenham), Jorginho (Chelsea), Kulusevski (Tottenham), Lerma (Bournemouth), Martinelli (Arsenal), Moore (Bournemouth), Nunez (Liverpool), Podence (Wolverhampton), Rodrigo (Leeds), Salah (Liverpool), Schär (Newcastle), Sessegnon (Tottenham), Toney (Brentford), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Wilson (Newcastle)