Football League: Pak Army Defeats Huma Club, Second Match Remain Goalless

Sun 22nd August 2021 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army defeated Huma Club Islamabad by 6-0 goals while Defending Champion Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), Rawalpindi and Lyallpur Club Faisalabad was played goalless draw 0-0 in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium.

Pakistan Army's player Muhammad Afzaal completed his first hat-rick in the event.

The first match was played between Pakistan Army and Huma Club Islamabad and Pakistan Army won the match by 6-0 goal. Army took 2-0 lead at the end of the first half. Mateen Tariq opened the account for Pakistan Army in the 27th minutes.

Afzaal scored three goals in the 33rd, 53rd and 88th minutes and completed his first hat-rick in the league. Farman Ullah scored two goal for Pak Army in the 70th and 90th minutes.

In another match, KRL was played with Lyallpur Club goalless draw at the scheduled times. Rajab Ali received yellow card in the 9th minutes of the first half. KRL missed four corners and two wasted by the Lyallpur Club.

Two more matches would be played on Monday. The first match SNGPL v/s Pakistan Navy and second match would be played between Pakistan Air Force and SSGC.

