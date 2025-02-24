Football League's Closing Ceremony Held
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 24, 2025 | 01:50 PM
KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The closing ceremony of the football league on Monday was held in Sub-Division Darra Adam Khel.
The chief guest of the ceremony was DSO, Sub-Division Darra Adam Khel Sajid Khan Afridi.
As many as 16 best football teams of the district participated in the tournament which lasted for a month.
At the closing ceremony, Sajid Khan Afridi distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winning players for their encouragements.
APP/azq/378
