Football legend Maradona dead at 60: spokesman

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his spokesman announced Wednesday

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his spokesman announced Wednesday.

Renowned with Brazil's Pele as one of the greatest footballers of all time, the Argentine World Cup winning captain died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month, a member of his entourage told AFP.