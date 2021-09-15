UrduPoint.com

Football Legend Pele Leaves Intensive Care Unit After Surgery

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Three-time Brazilian world football champion Pele announced on Tuesday that he had left the intensive care unit, as he continues his recovery from colon surgery.

On Monday, Pele said that he had undergone surgery to remove a colon lesion after several days in hospital. On Friday, it was reported that 80-year-old Pele, after undergoing surgery, continued to remain in the intensive care unit.

"My friends, this is a message for each of you.

Don't think for a minute that I haven't read the thousands of loving messages I've received around here. Thank you very much to each one of you , who dedicated a minute of your day to send me positive energy. Love, love and love! I have already left the ICU and I am in my room. I continue every day happier, with a lot of disposition to play 90 minutes, plus extra time. We will be together soon!" the football legend wrote on his Instagram.

The all time top goal-scorer will turn 81 in October.

