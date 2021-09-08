UrduPoint.com

Football Legend Pele Undergoes Colon Surgery After Several Days In Hospital

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Football Legend Pele Undergoes Colon Surgery After Several Days in Hospital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Three-time Brazilian world football champion Pele said on Monday that he had undergone surgery to remove a colon lesion after several days in hospital.

On August 31, Pele was hospitalized for medical tests at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, which revealed a tumor.

"My friends, thank you very much for the kind messages. I thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr. Fabio and Dr.

Miguel to take care of my health. Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon. The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week. Fortunately, I'm used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends," he wrote on Instagram.

The all time top goal-scorer will turn 81 in October.

