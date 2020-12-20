Football: Lionel Messi factfile

Factfile on Lionel Messi, who equalled Pele's record for most goals scored for a single club with his 643rd Barcelona goal on Saturday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Factfile on Lionel Messi, who equalled Pele's record for most goals scored for a single club with his 643rd Barcelona goal on Saturday: Full name: Lionel Andres Messi Cuccitini date of birth: June 24, 1987 Hometown: Rosario (Argentina) Nationality: Argentinian Height: 1.

69 metres Weight: 72 kg Position: Forward Club: Barcelona (ESP/2004-) National team: 140 appearances, 71 goals Major international honours: Olympic gold medal (2008) Under-20 world championship (2005) Major club honours: UEFA Champions League: four titles (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015) Spanish La Liga: 10 titles (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019) Spanish Copa del Rey: Six titles (2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018) UEFA Super Cup: Three titles (2009, 2011, 2015) Spanish Super Cup: Eight titles (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018) Club World Cup: Three titles (2009, 2011, 2015) Individual awards: Ballon d'Or: Six (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019) European Golden Shoe: Six (2010, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019) UEFA Player of the Year: Two (2011, 2015) FIFA Golden Ball: One (2014) Copa America best player: One (2015) UEFA Champions League top scorer: Six times (2008-2009, 2009-2010, 2010-2011, 2011-2012, 2014-2015, 2018-2019) La Liga top scorer: Seven times (2009-2010, 2011-2012, 2012-2013, 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020) Olympic Games best player: One (2008) Notable records Ballon d'Or wins: Six All-time La Liga top scorer: 450 goalsBarcelona all-time top scorer: 643 goalsArgentina all-time top scorer: 71 goals