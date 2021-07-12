Football: List of European Championship winners

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :List of winners of the European Championship after Italy beat England on penalties in Sunday's Euro 2020 final on penalties: 2020: Italy 2016: Portugal 2012: Spain 2008: Spain 2004: Greece 2000: France 1996: Germany 1992: Denmark 1988: Netherlands 1984: France 1980: West Germany 1976: Czechoslovakia 1972: West Germany 1968: Italy1964: Spain1960: Soviet Union.