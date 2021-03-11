UrduPoint.com
Football: Liverpool V RB Leipzig Starting Line-ups

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 01:40 AM

Football: Liverpool v RB Leipzig starting line-ups

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Starting line-ups for the Champions League last 16, second leg between Liverpool and RB Leipzig at the Puskas Arena, Budapest on Wednesday (2000 GMT kick-off, 2-0 agg): Liverpool (4-3-3) Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum (c); Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane Coach: Jurgen Klopp (GER) RB Leipzig (3-4-2-1) Peter Gulacsi; Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele; Marcel Sabitzer (c), Kevin Kampl, Tyler Adams, Dani Olmo; Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku; Yussuf Poulsen Coach: Julian Nagelsmann (GER) Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

