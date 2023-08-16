Open Menu

Football: Manchester City V Sevilla Super Cup Starting Line-ups

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 16, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Football: Manchester City v Sevilla Super Cup starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for the UEFA Super Cup final between Manchester City and Sevilla at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Athens (kick-off 1900 GMT)

Piraeus, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Starting line-ups for the UEFA Super Cup final between Manchester City and Sevilla at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Athens (kick-off 1900 GMT): Manchester City (4-3-3) Ederson; Kyle Walker (capt), Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden; Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) Sevilla (4-2-3-1) Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas (capt), Loic Bade, Nemanja Gudelj, Marcos Acuna; Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic; Lucas Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Erik Lamela; Youssef En-Nesyri Coach: Jose Luis Mendilibar (ESP) Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA)

Related Topics

Athens Bade Palmer Manchester City Coach Sevilla

Recent Stories

Over 60 dead in migrant boat sinking off Cape Verd ..

Over 60 dead in migrant boat sinking off Cape Verde: UN agency

3 minutes ago
 Three killed in firing incident

Three killed in firing incident

3 minutes ago
 BoK, KMU collaborate for digital payments through ..

BoK, KMU collaborate for digital payments through Kuickpay

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf cond ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf condemns violence against minoriti ..

14 minutes ago
 Truce holds in Libya after clashes kill 55

Truce holds in Libya after clashes kill 55

14 minutes ago
 Moscow shows off seized Western military equipment ..

Moscow shows off seized Western military equipment

14 minutes ago
Zardari condemns Jaranwala incident

Zardari condemns Jaranwala incident

15 minutes ago
 US says Danube attacks show Putin 'does not care' ..

US says Danube attacks show Putin 'does not care' on food security

15 minutes ago
 AIOU declares Spring 2023 semester results for var ..

AIOU declares Spring 2023 semester results for various programmes

13 minutes ago
 Traffic policeman killed in firing incident

Traffic policeman killed in firing incident

13 minutes ago
 Sanjrani, Afridi condemn attacks on minority worsh ..

Sanjrani, Afridi condemn attacks on minority worship places

13 minutes ago
 Woman gives birth to quadruplet

Woman gives birth to quadruplet

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports