Football: Manchester City v Sevilla Super Cup starting line-ups

Piraeus, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Starting line-ups for the UEFA Super Cup final between Manchester City and Sevilla at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Athens (kick-off 1900 GMT): Manchester City (4-3-3) Ederson; Kyle Walker (capt), Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden; Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) Sevilla (4-2-3-1) Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas (capt), Loic Bade, Nemanja Gudelj, Marcos Acuna; Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic; Lucas Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Erik Lamela; Youssef En-Nesyri Coach: Jose Luis Mendilibar (ESP) Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA)