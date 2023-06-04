Football Match in Argentina Stopped Due to Death of Fan

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) The Argentine football championship match between River Plate and Defensa y Justicia was stopped after one of the fans died during the game.

In the middle of the first half, an ambulance was called to the stadium after one of the fans fell from the stadium's highest stand. After another two minutes, the game was stopped.

The media reported that the fan had died. The causes of the incident are being investigated.