Football match played in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The District sports Department in collaboration with Jugnu Sports Club Pakistan held a football match at Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday.

The friendly match was played between Jugnu Football Club and Lasal Football Club to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Addressing the prizes distribution ceremony, President Jugnu Club Rana Iftikhar Ahmedsaid:" We are standing with Kashmiris of Indian occupied Kashmir and they wouldsucceed in their struggle for independence from India.'