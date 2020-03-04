UrduPoint.com
Football Matches Held In Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:47 PM

Football matches held in Rawalpindi

Football matches were played between various teams at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur under Kashmir Solidarity South Punjab Inter-District Football Tournament

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Football-tourney Football matches played BAHAWALPUR, March 04 (APP)-Football matches were played between various teams at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur under Kashmir Solidarity South Punjab Inter-District Football Tournament.

A match was played between teams of Lodhran and Muzaffargarh districts. Lodhran team won the match by two goals as Muzaffargarh failed make even a single goal.

Another match was played between Vehari and Bahawalpur districts. Vehari team won this match on penalty kicks. Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industries had extended cooperation for the football event.

More Stories From Sports

