Los Angeles, Nov 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :result of MLS Cup final at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday: Los Angeles FC 3 (Acosta 28, Murillo 83, Bale 120+8) Philadelphia Union 3 (Gazdag 59, Elliott 85, 120+4)(After extra-time; Los Angeles win penalty shoot-out 3-0)H-t: 1-0