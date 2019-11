Football: Olympic Games African qualifying results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :results of African football qualifying tournament matches in Cairo on Friday for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games: Group B At Al Salam Stadium Nigeria 0 South Africa 0 At Cairo International Stadium Ivory Coast 1 (Dabila 62) Zambia 0 Final standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) I.

Coast 3 2 0 1 2 1 6 - qualified S. Africa 3 1 2 0 1 0 5 - qualified Nigeria 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 Zambia 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 Semi-finals Tuesday At Cairo International Stadium Egypt v South Africa (1500 GMT), Ivory Coast v Ghana (1800 GMT) Leading scorers 4: Mohamed (EGY) 2: Evina (CMR), Owusu (GHA) Note: finalists and winners of third place play-off qualify for Olympics