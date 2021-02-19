UrduPoint.com
Football: Porto Sign 23-year-old Winger Pepe

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 03:51 PM

Portuguese football club Porto announced on Thursday the signing of Brazilian winger Eduardo Gabriel Aquino Cossa, known as Pepe, from Gremio to a five-year contract

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Portuguese football club Porto announced on Thursday the signing of Brazilian winger Eduardo Gabriel Aquino Cossa, known as Pepe, from Gremio to a five-year contract.

"The player will remain at Gremio until the end of June, presenting himself to Porto at the beginning of the next international transfer period on July 1," Porto said in a statement.

Porto added that they would pay a �15 million ($18 million) transfer fee to Gremio and the deal includes a �70 million buyout clause.

Pepe, 23, scored 25 goals and 14 assists in 110 games for Gremio.

