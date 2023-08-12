Football: Premier League Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 12, 2023 | 07:33 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 26, Saka 32) Nottingham Forest 1 (Awoniyi 82) Playing later (all times GMT) Bournemouth v West Ham, Brighton v Luton, Everton v Fulham, Sheffield United v Crystal Palace (all 1400), Newcastle v Aston Villa (1630) Sunday Brentford v Tottenham (1300), Chelsea v Liverpool (1530) Monday Manchester United v Wolves (1900) Played FridayBurnley 0 Manchester City 3 (Haaland 4, 36, Rodri 75)