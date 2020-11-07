UrduPoint.com
Football: Premier League Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:12 PM

Football: Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's two early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's two early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Southampton 8 5 1 2 16 12 16 Liverpool 7 5 1 1 17 15 16 Leicester 7 5 0 2 17 9 15 Tottenham 7 4 2 1 18 9 14 Everton 8 4 1 3 16 14 13 Crystal Palace 8 4 1 3 12 12 13 Wolves 7 4 1 2 8 8 13 Chelsea 7 3 3 1 16 9 12 Aston Villa 6 4 0 2 15 9 12 Arsenal 7 4 0 3 9 7 12 Man City 6 3 2 1 9 8 11 Newcastle 8 3 2 3 10 13 11 Man Utd 7 3 1 3 12 14 10 Leeds 8 3 1 4 14 17 10 West Ham 7 2 2 3 13 10 8 Brighton 8 1 3 4 11 14 6 Fulham 7 1 1 5 7 14 4 West Brom 7 0 3 4 6 16 3Burnley 7 0 2 5 3 12 2Sheff Utd 7 0 1 6 3 10 1

