Football: Recent Europa League Winners
Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 08:40 AM
Gdansk, Poland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Recent winners of the Europa League before Manchester United play Villarreal in this season's final in Gdansk on Wednesday: 2019/20: Sevilla (ESP) 2018/19: Chelsea (ENG) 2017/18: Atletico Madrid (ESP) 2016/17: Manchester United (ENG) 2015/16: Sevilla (ESP) 2014/15: Sevilla (ESP) 2013/14: Sevilla (ESP) 2012/13: Chelsea (ENG) 2011/12: Atletico Madrid (ESP) 2010/11: Porto (POR) afp