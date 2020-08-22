UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Recent UEFA Champions League Winners

Muhammad Rameez 18 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 07:22 PM

Football: Recent UEFA Champions League winners

Recent winners of the UEFA Champions League ahead of this year's final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Lisbon on Sunday

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Recent winners of the UEFA Champions League ahead of this year's final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Lisbon on Sunday: 2018-19: Liverpool (ENG) 2017-18: Real Madrid (ESP) 2016-17: Real Madrid (ESP) 2015-16: Real Madrid (ESP) 2014-15: Barcelona (ESP) 2013-14: Real Madrid (ESP) 2012-13: Bayern Munich (GER) 2011-12: Chelsea (ENG) 2010-11: Barcelona (ESP) 2009-10: Inter Milan (ITA) 2008-09: Barcelona (ESP) 2007-08: Manchester United (ENG) 2006-07: AC Milan (ITA) 2005-06: Barcelona (ESP) 2004-05: Liverpool (ENG) Most European Cup/Champions League wins per club Real Madrid (ESP) -- 13 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018) AC Milan (ITA) -- 7 (1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007) Liverpool (ENG) -- 6 (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019) Bayern Munich (GER) -- 5 (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013)Barcelona (ESP) -- 5 (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)Ajax (NED) -- 4 (1971, 1972, 1973, 1995)

Related Topics

Liverpool Ita Lisbon Barcelona Manchester United Sunday 2017 2016 2015 2018 2019 Real Madrid PSG Chelsea Bayern AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

EU sees 'new hope' for Libya with ceasefire

2 minutes ago

Provision of best services to consumers top priori ..

2 minutes ago

Sardar Rauf becomes new president HCBA 2020-21

2 minutes ago

Pol on pole for Styrian MotoGP

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus Deaths Worldwide Reach 800,000 - JHU

3 minutes ago

Cafeteria, barrack inaugurated at PS Koral

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.