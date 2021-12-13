UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez 33 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 08:53 PM

Football: Revised UEFA Champions League last 16 draw

Last 16 match-ups in the UEFA Champions League following Monday's revised draw

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Last 16 match-ups in the UEFA Champions League following Monday's revised draw: Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) v Bayern Munich (GER) Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Manchester City (ENG) Benfica (POR) v Ajax (NED) Chelsea (ENG) v Lille (FRA) Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Manchester United (ENG) Villarreal (ESP) v Juventus (ITA) Inter Milan (ITA) v Liverpool (ENG) Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid (ESP) First legs to be played on February 15-16 and February 22-23 and second legs on March 8-9 and March 15-16

