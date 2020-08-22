Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 10:20 PM
Scottish Premiership results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Motherwell 0 Hamilton 1 (Odoffin 86) Rangers 2 (Roofe 50, Kent 77) Kilmarnock 0 St Mirren 1 (Obika 14) Ross County 1 (Sheron 70-og) Playing later Dundee United v Celtic (1630GMT) Playing SundayAberdeen v Livingston (1400GMT), St Johnstone v Hibernian (1530GMT)