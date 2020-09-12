Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 10:02 PM
Scottish Premiership results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Livingston 1 (Pittman 1) Hamilton Academical 2 (Templeton 57, Munro 85) Aberdeen 1 (McCrorie 16) Kilmarnock 0 Rangers 4 (Kent 13, Tavernier 39, Roofe 68, Arfield 87) Dundee United 0 Motherwell 1 (Campbell 4) St.
Johnstone 0St. Mirren 0 Hibernian 3 (Nisbet 14, Newell 17, Boyle 59)Ross County 0 Celtic 5 (Edouard 4-pen, Ajeti 20, Duffy 59, Ajer 64, Klimala 75)