Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Scottish Premiership results on Saturday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Celtic 0 Rangers 2 (Goldson 9, 54) Dundee United 0 Aberdeen 0 Hamilton Academical 3 (Hughes 40, 79, Ogboe 44) St. Johnstone 5 (May 2, 33, Wotherspoon 14, Conway 69, 82)Livingston 1 (Pittman 11) Kilmarnock 3 (Tshibola 24, Burke 37-pen, Kiltie 57)Ross County 0 Hibernian 0

