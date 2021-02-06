Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Celtic 2 (Welsh 2, Edouard 50) Motherwell 1 (Campbell 66) Hibernian 2 (Boyle 27-pen, 67) Aberdeen 0 Livingston 1 (Pittman 83) St Johnstone 2 (Tanser 45+2, Rooney 51) Ross County 0 Dundee United 2 (Shankland 63, Edwards 76) St Mirren 2 (McAllister 38, Obika 61) Kilmarnock 0 Playing SundayHamilton v Rangers (1200 GMT).