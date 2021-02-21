Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Sunday: Rangers 4 (Hagi 35, Kent 38, Aribo 48, Morelos 64) Dundee Utd 1 (McNulty 86) Playing later Ross County v Celtic (1930) Played Saturday: Aberdeen 1 (Hendry 21) Kilmarnock 0 Hibernian 2 (Boyle 13, Doig 70) Hamilton 0St Mirren 1 (MacPherson 32 ) Livingston 1 (McCarthy 8-og)Motherwell 0 St Johnstone 3 (Melamed 19, 50-pen, Kerr 45)