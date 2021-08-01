Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday, the first weekend of the 2021/2022 season: Dundee 2 (Shaughnessy 44-og, Cummings 60) St Mirren 2 (Brophy 4, McGrath 54-pen) Hearts 2 (Mackay-Steven 8, Souttar 89) Celtic 1 (Ralston 54) Rangers 3 (Hagi 8, Wright 78, Roofe 90) Livingston 0 Ross County 0 St Johnstone 0 Playing Sunday (GMT)Aberdeen v Dundee United (1400), Motherwell v Hibernian (1530)