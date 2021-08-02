Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, Aug 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Sunday, the first weekend of the 2021/2022 season: Aberdeen 2 (Hayes 27, Ramirez 51) Dundee Utd 0 Motherwell 2 (van Veen 12, Mugabi 29) Hibernian 3 (Magennis 17, Doidge 56, Boyle 70-pen) Played Saturday Dundee 2 (Shaughnessy 44-og, Cummings 60) St Mirren 2 (Brophy 4, McGrath 54-pen) Hearts 2 (Mackay-Steven 8, Souttar 89) Celtic 1 (Ralston 54)Rangers 3 (Hagi 8, Wright 78, Roofe 90) Livingston 0Ross County 0 St Johnstone 0