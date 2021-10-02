Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Dundee United 1 (Niskanen 31) Ross County 0 Hearts 2 (Boyce 5-pen, Kingsley 22) Motherwell 0 Livingston 0 St Mirren 1 (Erhahon 29) St Johnstone 3 (Kane 31, 39, May 46) Dundee 1 (Sweeney 74) Playing SundayAberdeen v Celtic (1100 GMT), Rangers v Hibernian (1400)