UrduPoint.com

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 09:52 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Scottish Premiership results on Saturday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Dundee United 1 (Niskanen 31) Ross County 0 Hearts 2 (Boyce 5-pen, Kingsley 22) Motherwell 0 Livingston 0 St Mirren 1 (Erhahon 29) St Johnstone 3 (Kane 31, 39, May 46) Dundee 1 (Sweeney 74) Playing SundayAberdeen v Celtic (1100 GMT), Rangers v Hibernian (1400)

Related Topics

Rangers Livingston Dundee May

Recent Stories

PM, Tajik President exchange views on Afghanistan

PM, Tajik President exchange views on Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 Chelsea seize top spot after dramatic win over Sou ..

Chelsea seize top spot after dramatic win over Southampton

3 minutes ago
 12 die of Corona, 230 more contact virus

12 die of Corona, 230 more contact virus

9 minutes ago
 National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team updat ..

National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team updated on tropical cyclone &#039;S ..

40 minutes ago
 Supreme Legislation Committee holds introductory m ..

Supreme Legislation Committee holds introductory meeting on development of Dubai ..

40 minutes ago
 Algeria recalls ambassador from France for consult ..

Algeria recalls ambassador from France for consultations: state TV

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.