Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Glasgow, Oct 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Sunday: Aberdeen 1 (Ferguson 56) Celtic 2 (Furuhashi 11, Jota 84) Playing later Rangers v Hibernian (1400) Played Saturday Dundee United 1 (Niskanen 31) Ross County 0 Hearts 2 (Boyce 5-pen, Kingsley 22) Motherwell 0Livingston 0 St Mirren 1 (Erhahon 29)St Johnstone 3 (Kane 31, 39, May 46) Dundee 1 (Sweeney 74).