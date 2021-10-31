Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership result on Sunday: Motherwell 1 (Mugabi 13) Rangers 6 (Tavernier 43, Sakala 45+1, 63, 86, Kamara 75, Roofe 90+1) Played Saturday Aberdeen 2 (Watkins 49, Ferguson 69) Hearts 1 (Souttar 45+2) Celtic 0 Livingston 0 Dundee United 0 St Johnstone 1 (Crawford 17)Ross County v Hibernian - match postponedSt Mirren 0 Dundee 1 (Anderson 11)