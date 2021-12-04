Football: Scottish Premiership results

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 10:29 PM

Scottish Premiership results on Saturday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Aberdeen 4 (Watkins 7, 43, Ramirez 9, 71) St Mirren 1 (Tanser 42) Hibernian 1 (Nisbet 33) Motherwell 1 (Watt 60) Rangers 3 (Aribo 36, Sweeny 55-og, Morelos 70) Dundee 0 St Johnstone v Ross County - postponed (weather) Playing SundayDundee United v Celtic (1200 GMT), Livingston v Hearts (1500)

