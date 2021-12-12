Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Muhammad Rameez 20 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 07:40 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Sunday: Hearts 0 Rangers 2 (Morelos 9, Aribo 13) Playing later Celtic v Motherwell (1500) Played Saturday Dundee United 0 Livingston 1 (Obileye 66-pen) Ross County 3 (Samuel 23, Mullen 64-og, Charles-Cook 78) Dundee 2 (McCowen 15, 38)St Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 1 (Jenks 83)St Mirren 1 (Shaughnessy 87) Hibernian 1 (Campbell 52).