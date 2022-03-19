UrduPoint.com

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 19, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Scottish Premiership results on Saturday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Aberdeen 3 (Ferguson 37-pen, 64-pen, Besuijen 80) Hibernian 1 (Ramsay 20-og) Celtic 4 (Giakoumakis 11, 18, 61-pen, Maeda 26) Ross County 0 Hearts 2 (Baningime 3, McKay 58) Livingston 0 St Johnstone 2 (Hendry 21, 90+1) Motherwell 1 (Van Veen 12) St Mirren 1 (Henderson 3) Dundee United 2 (Levitt 57, McNulty 90+6) Playing SundayDundee v Rangers (1200GMT)

Related Topics

Rangers Livingston Van Aberdeen Dundee

Recent Stories

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

2 minutes ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

Dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Saka sends Arsenal closer to Champions League retu ..

Saka sends Arsenal closer to Champions League return

2 minutes ago
 LB polls to be held on time in AJK: Spokesperson

LB polls to be held on time in AJK: Spokesperson

28 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Nationalists Plan Terrorist Attack on We ..

Ukrainian Nationalists Plan Terrorist Attack on Western Diplomats in Lviv - Mini ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>