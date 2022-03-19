Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Published March 19, 2022
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Aberdeen 3 (Ferguson 37-pen, 64-pen, Besuijen 80) Hibernian 1 (Ramsay 20-og) Celtic 4 (Giakoumakis 11, 18, 61-pen, Maeda 26) Ross County 0 Hearts 2 (Baningime 3, McKay 58) Livingston 0 St Johnstone 2 (Hendry 21, 90+1) Motherwell 1 (Van Veen 12) St Mirren 1 (Henderson 3) Dundee United 2 (Levitt 57, McNulty 90+6) Playing SundayDundee v Rangers (1200GMT)