Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 20, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Sunday: Dundee 1 (Elliot 6) Rangers 2 (Ramsey 64, Goldson 86) Played Saturday Aberdeen 3 (Ferguson 37-pen, 64-pen, Besuijen 80) Hibernian 1 (Ramsay 20-og) Celtic 4 (Giakoumakis 11, 18, 61-pen, Maeda 26) Ross County 0 Hearts 2 (Baningime 3, McKay 58) Livingston 0St Johnstone 2 (Hendry 21, 90+1) Motherwell 1 (Van Veen 12)St Mirren 1 (Henderson 3) Dundee United 2 (Levitt 57, McNulty 90+6).

