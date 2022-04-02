Football: Scottish Premiership results

UrduPoint.com

Glasgow, April 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Dundee 2 (McGhee 62, Mullen 86) Aberdeen 2 (Ramsay 41, McCrorie 81) Hibernian 1 (Clarke 45+1) Dundee United 1 (Graham 10) Motherwell 4 (Goss 20, Shields 21, Cornelius 45, Tait 78-og) St Mirren 2 (Brophy 14, McCarthy 38) Ross County 1 (Iacovitti 31) Hearts 1 (McKay 39) St Johnstone 1 (Hendry 3-pen) Livingston 0 Playing Sunday (1100 GMT)Rangers v Celtic

