Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 31, 2022 | 11:00 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Sunday: Celtic 2 (Welsh 23, Jota 75) Aberdeen 0 St Mirren 0 Motherwell 1 (Van Veen 42-pen)) Played Saturday Livingston 1 (Nouble 5) Rangers 2 (Arfield 72, Tavernier 74) St.
Johnstone 0 Hibernian 1 (Campbell 90)Kilmarnock 1 (Taylor 90+1) Dundee United 1 (Levitt 44)Hearts 2 (Forrest 59, McKay 77) Ross County 1 (White 79)