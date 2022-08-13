Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 13, 2022 | 09:42 PM
Scottish Premiership results on Saturday
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Aberdeen 2 (Miovski 42, Hayes 47) Motherwell 3 (Spittal 20, Slattery 52, Van Veen 55) Livingston 2 (Nouble 6, Obileye 86) Hibernian 1 (Kenneh 51) Rangers 4 (Tillman 32, Colak 62, Arfield 80, Lawrence 83) St Johnstone 0 St Mirren 1 (Tait 50) Ross County 0 Playing SundayKilmarnock v Celtic (1100 GMT), Hearts v Dundee (1400 GMT)