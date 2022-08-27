Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Rangers 4 (Lundstram 24, Colak 39, 58, Davis 80) Ross County 0 Aberdeen 5 (Miovski 41-pen, 63, McCrorie 58, Besuijen 62-pen, Duncan 87) Livingston 0 Kilmarnock 2 (Armstrong 71, Taylor 76) Motherwell 1 (Van Veen 14) St Mirren 1 (Baccus 6) Hibernian 0 Playing SundayDundee United v Celtic (1100), Hearts v St Johnstone (1400)