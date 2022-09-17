UrduPoint.com

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 17, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Scottish Premiership results on Saturday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Hibernian 3 (Boyle 45+1-pen, Campbell 62, 73) Aberdeen 1 (Lopes 4) Livingston 1 (Montano 25) Kilmarnock 0 Rangers 2 (Colak 8, 49) Dundee United 1 (Smith 59) St Johnstone 0 Ross County 0 Playing SundayMotherwell v Hearts (1400 GMT)St Mirren v Celtic (1100 GMT)

Related Topics

Rangers Livingston Aberdeen Dundee

Recent Stories

Ex-GB judge submits unconditional apology to Islam ..

Ex-GB judge submits unconditional apology to Islamabad High Court

3 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

3 minutes ago
 DC visits tent city, flood hit- areas of Badin

DC visits tent city, flood hit- areas of Badin

3 minutes ago
 PFA chairman appreciates for ensuring quality food ..

PFA chairman appreciates for ensuring quality food During Urs

3 minutes ago
 Family Health Day Camps held to mark the launch of ..

Family Health Day Camps held to mark the launch of 'The Challenge Initiative' in ..

7 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.