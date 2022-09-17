Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 17, 2022 | 09:47 PM
Scottish Premiership results on Saturday
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Hibernian 3 (Boyle 45+1-pen, Campbell 62, 73) Aberdeen 1 (Lopes 4) Livingston 1 (Montano 25) Kilmarnock 0 Rangers 2 (Colak 8, 49) Dundee United 1 (Smith 59) St Johnstone 0 Ross County 0 Playing SundayMotherwell v Hearts (1400 GMT)St Mirren v Celtic (1100 GMT)