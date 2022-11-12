UrduPoint.com

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 12, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Scottish Premiership results on Saturday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: St Mirren 1 (Ayunga 47) Rangers 1 (Tavernier 84-pen) Celtic 2 (Turnbull 62, Haksabanovic 68) Ross County 1 (Cancola 50-pen) Hearts 1 (Ginnelly 90+7) Livingston 1 (Kelly 55) Kilmarnock 1 (Armstrong 53-pen) Hibernian 0 St Johnstone 1 (Wright 26) Motherwell 1 (Spittal 45+1) Playing laterAberdeen v Dundee United

